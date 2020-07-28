SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The coronavirus pandemic has brought up many challenges for frontline workers including EMTs and paramedics.
A nationwide shortage of EMT workers hasn’t been easy on AMR of Springfield.
During this time of uncertainty and the need of frontline workers, AMR of Springfield on Tuesday graduated a class of 19 new EMTs
“We are really proud of the ‘Earn While You Learn’ program is…the best thing is we are able to bring in students, a full-time employee, and pay them while they are attending school…These 19 folks are going to help us fill out our roster and provide service in the city of Springfield,” said Patrick Pickering, regional director for AMR.
Pickering told Western Mass News that students typically have an in-person learning experience, but the coronavirus pandemic forced this class to learn virtually.
“The different type of learning environment, plus the stress of what they’ll be dealing with when they get out in the field, are things they are dealing with, which is abnormal,” Pickering added.
AMR told Western Mass News while they are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, there’s a shortage of EMTs nationally and with the shortage has come many challenges.
“Well, I think it was the fear of the unknown. It was the danger you can’t see and treating every single individual like they are infected with COVID certainly brings its own set of challenges,” Pickering explained.
That includes facing the worst-case scenario.
“Employees having COVID and having to self-quarantine and their employees and peers they work with, being afraid,” Pickering noted.
Pickering said navigating through the pandemic has not been easy on any first responder, but if there is a second wave, he feels his employees and new paramedics are more prepared.
“We are definitely more prepared and providers themselves have a comfort level of how they’ll protect themselves and the expectations,” Pickering said.
