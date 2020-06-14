WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Crews battled flames at a residence in the area of 28 Prospect St. Sunday morning.
Fire officials responded to the home at 5:50 a.m.
The Fire Department described the damaged as severe, and two occupants were displaced.
No injuries were reported, fire officials said.
An investigation is underway into what caused the fire, but fire officials said suspicious activity is not suspected.
We will continue to update this story as new information comes in. Check back for updates.
