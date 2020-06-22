SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two Springfield firefighters have been hospitalized following an afternoon fire.
Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that crews were called to 859 Armory Street around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
The fire, which appeared to have started in the attic, has been extinguished.
Piemonte added that two firefighters were injured and taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The city's Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
