SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A second double shooting has occurred in Springfield in less than 24 hours.
The first occurred on Friday night around 8:25 p.m. on Keith Street, where police were able to locate two gunshot victims, who were later transported to the nearest hospitals.
Another two gunshot victims have now also been transported to Baystate Medical Center after a shooting occurred on Warrenton Street in Springfield.
The Springfield Police Department told Western Mass News they were alerted to a shooting on Warrenton St. that occurred at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday.
Upon arrival, they were able to locate a male and female gunshot victim, who were both transported by private vehicle. The male-only had minor injuries, but the female reportedly had multiple gunshot wounds but is not in stable condition, officials say.
Police said the identity of the suspect is confirmed, but officials are still looking for the individual. The suspect's identity also can not be released at this time as the case is still under investigation.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.