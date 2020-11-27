SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two gunshot victims were transported following a shooting that occurred on Keith Street.
The Springfield Police Department told Western Mass News they were alerted to the scene at 8:25 p.m. on Friday, November 27.
One victim was transported by private vehicle to Mercy Medical Center, another victim transported to Baystate Medical Center. But police were unable to confirm the conditions of both individuals at this time.
They told us that Keith St. is currently closed as they continue to investigate the scene, where they found multiple bullet casings.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.