SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating reports of shots fired in the area of Pine and Walnut Street.
The Springfield Police Department's spokesperson, Ryan Walsh, told Western Mass News officials were alerted to a ShotSpotter activation shortly after 1:10 p.m. Saturday.
At approx. 1:10pm officers responded to the area of Pine and Walnut Sts. for a ShotSpotter activation. Officers located 2 gunshot victims. A male & female - both adults were transported to Baystate with non-life threatening injuries. The SPD Detective Bureau is investigating.— Ryan Walsh (@PIO_SPD) March 6, 2021
Upon arrival, officers located two gunshot victims, a male, and female, who were both transported to Baystate Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating the scene now.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
