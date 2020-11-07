SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two firearms were recovered after a shooting Friday night, police said.
Around 8:10 p.m. Friday, officers responded to West St. for a ShotSpotter activation where they found an adult male gunshot victim and a gun inside a car. They also found a second high-capacity firearm outside the car, police said.
The victim was transported to Baystate where he remains with serious injuries, police said.
A short time later, a second adult male gunshot victim from this incident arrived at Baystate with a minor injury, police said.
This incident remains under investigation.
