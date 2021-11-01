CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A deadly crash has closed some Holyoke roads and the Willimansett Bridge, which connects Chicopee and Holyoke.
Holyoke Police said that the "serious" crash occurred in the area of Cabot Street and South Canal Street.
Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty told Western Mass News that when officers arrived on scene, along with EMS personnel, they reported the accident included "two fatalities."
"The victims are 1 male and 1 female," noted Moriarty.
Further details about their identities and ages have not been released yet.
At this time, the area of the crash remains closed, as well as the bridge. It's not immediately known when it will reopen.
Mass. State Police added their Collision Accident and Reconstruction Section and Dive Team is also on-scene.
Drivers are being advised to seek alternate routes.
The Holyoke Police Department is continuing to investigate this serious crash.
Watch Western Mass News starting at 4 p.m. on CBS3 for the latest. We will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.