SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two firefighters from western Massachusetts have been deployed to help combat the wildfires out west.
New Salem Firefighter, Joseph Nawrocki and Greenfield Firefighter, Jeffrey Belanger are among a crew of 20 firefighters from Mass. going.
We're told they are a part of a "Type 2 initial attack hand crew" which will work in direct fire suppression, on the fire line - for up to 14 days.
This includes building fire breaks, securing fire perimeters, containing fires, and protecting structures.
Currently, 2.5 million acers of wildland are burning in the U.S.
“There are currently 116 large fires active fires... Most of the activity is in the Northwest, Northern Rockies and Northern California geographic areas,” said DCR Chief Fire Warden Dave Celino.
Governor Charlie Baker's administration announced Saturday they were sending this crew to fires burning in West Montana and Northern Idaho.
They were deployed on Saturday, August 14th, from Hopkinton State Forest Headquarters in Hopkinton and are among 77 other similar crews who have deployed from federal and state agencies around the country.
“The Commonwealth should be incredibly proud of our firefighters as they answer the call to come to the aid of our fellow Americans who are battling historic wildfires across the West,” said MA Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides.
The crew of 20 MA Firefighters are from the Department of Conservation and Recreation, Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, and local municipalities.
Celino says the unprecedented destructive fire behavior out west is due to extremely dry fuel conditions, continued higher than average temperatures, and very low humidity levels.
To see a full list of all the MA firefighters who were deployed on Saturday, CLICK HERE
