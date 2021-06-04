BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — Two Massachusetts police officers suffered non-life threatening injuries and a suspect was killed Friday at a shooting during an investigation into a domestic dispute, authorities said.
The shootings occurred close to an apartment complex in Braintree, according to broadcast reports.
“Preliminary information is that two police officers were wounded by a suspect in the area of McCusker Drive," according to a statement from the office of Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey. “The suspect is dead on scene. The officers are receiving treatment at two different area hospitals."
The suspect fled into the woods before he was apprehended, according to a statement from the office of Braintree Mayor Charles Kokoros.
“Shots were fired and two officers were transported to the hospital. The District Attorney’s Office and Massachusetts State Police will be taking over the investigation," the statement said.
No names were made public.
