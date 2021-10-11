SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people were transported to the hospital following an accident on I-91 North in Springfield today.
According to the Springfield Fire Department, they were called to the scene Monday morning at 8:35 a.m.
This was a single motor vehicle accident.
Fire officials report both individuals who were taken to the hospital had "non-life threatening injuries."
We're told one person did have to be rescued from the vehicle by firefighters.
Further details about the crash weren't immediately available.
But we do know State Police responded as well.
