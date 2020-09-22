LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There has been an arrest along I-91 in Longmeadow following a workplace shooting in Connecticut.
Two people suffered injuries in the shooting and police are telling us the suspect has western Massachusetts ties.
South Windsor Police said the suspect is being held at the Mass. State Police barracks in Springfield since he crossed state lines from Connecticut to Massachusetts.
Investigators say the shooting happened in South Windsor Tuesday morning on Edwin Road.
Police said it happened at a logistical company that works with trucking and shipping.
Officials said the suspect shot one person after some sort of argument between the two employees.
They said another person was potentially hit with pieces of shrapnel.
The suspect then took off from South Windsor into Enfield and over the Massachusetts line.
Investigators said the suspect pulled over on I-91 in Longmeadow, where he was taken into custody.
Investigators did find a gun at the scene.
Police said the suspect could be charged as a fugitive of justice and then will have to wait for extradition to be charged in Connecticut.
Both victims have non-life threatening injuries.
There is no word yet on a motive and police are investigating.
