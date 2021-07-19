SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two Springfield men have been arrested on firearms charges following "numerous" 'quality of life' complaints by the community, police report.
Jonathan Torres, 28 and Antonio Marin, 27, were both taken into custody Friday by the Springfield Police Department's North End C3 Unit.
"On Friday officers were addressing numerous citizens' complaints about drug and gun activity as well as loitering on Fernwold Street," explained Ryan Walsh, representative of the department.
After receiving these complaints, police responded to the scene. This was around 2:00 p.m. Friday.
"...Officers observed six individuals loitering around a truck and a car in the area including two, Jonathan Torres and Antonio Marin, who officers had previously trespassed from the area after a June arrest," noted Walsh.
We're told when an officer placed Torres under arrest he found a loaded gun with 16 rounds of ammunition in his waistband.
Police also tell us the truck belonged to Marin and after it was towed and searched, they allegedly found approximately 10.5 grams of cocaine, oxycodone and over $3,300 in cash.
In a different vehicle left running at the scene, with no owner, Walsh confirms officers found another loaded firearm which had been reported stolen out of North Carolina.
A criminal complaint has been requested by the Springfield Police Dep. for this vehicle's registered owner.
Torres has been charged with Carrying a Firearm without a License, Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way, Trespassing, and Violation of City Ordinance - Loitering.
Marin is also facing 4 charges including, (2 counts) Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug (cocaine and oxycodone), Trespassing, and Violation of City Ordinance - Loitering.
Two beauties !
