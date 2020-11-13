BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two State House members have now tested positive for COVID-19, Friday night.
Western Mass News was told by the Speaker of the Massachusetts House, Robert DeLeo, that the two members tested positive earlier on Nov. 13 for COVID-19, and also said both individuals were last physically at the State House yesterday, Nov. 12.
DeLeo went on to say that if any members of staff were in close contact with either who tested positive on either Tuesday, Nov. 10, or on Thursday, Nov. 12, have been personally notified.
The House will also be implementing their COVID-19 response protocol with the offices, suites, the House Chamber used by the members will receive a comprehensive environmental cleaning before anyone is permitted to return to those spaces.
In a statement released to Western Mass News, DeLeo continued to say:
"We urge all employees to continue to practice consistent social distancing and to be attuned to the self-care and precautionary measures that the CDC has recommended. Please remember that only those staff whose positions are essential to the discharge of House operations, including sessions of the House, should be physically at the State House at this point."
DeLeo told us the House continues to follow guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It is unknown at this time which members have tested positive.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.