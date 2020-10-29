SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- St. Michael's Academy will be closed until Tuesday for cleaning after officials were notified of two students who tested positive for COVID-19.
The principal of St. Michael's Academy sent a letter to parents and staff informing them of the closure and the positive cases on Thursday evening.
Principal Ann Dougal continued to say that there was no indication or evidence that the students contracted COVID-19 at the school but were on campus this week.
She announced the school is closed for all students starting tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 30, until Monday, Nov. 2. During this time, the custodial staff will be cleaning the entire building.
School officials will be following up with an investigation while taking additional steps recommended by the Mass. Department of Public Health, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and the Springfield Board of Health. The investigation will including determining which students, if any, were in close contact with those who tested positive.
The school will be providing remote learning for students in grades 1-8 from 12 until 3 p.m. tomorrow, and grade level teachers will later email parents regarding Monday's schedule.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
