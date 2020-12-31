NORTH ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officers assigned to Mass. State Police Cheshire barracks arrested two suspects for firearm charges on Monday, December 21.
On Monday, at approximately 4 p.m., State Trooper Jacob Eugin was patrolling North Adams when he conducted an RMV inquiry on the license plate of a Buick sedan, revealing that the owner of the vehicle had a suspended driver's license.
Trooper Eugin pulled the vehicle over on Canal Street. The officer confirmed with the operator, 24-year-old Tyler Matt was the owner, operating with a suspended license.
The passenger, identified as 22-year-old Stefan Gamache of Clarksburg, also did not have an active driver's license, forcing Trooper Eugin to request a tow truck to respond to the scene.
Shortly after, Officer Clement of the North Adams Police Department arrived on the scene to assist Trooper Eugin, who noticed a loaded Smith & Wesson .38 revolver located in plain view inside the vehicle.
This promoted the officer to demand both the operator and passenger produce a license to carry firearms, but neither possessed one. Both were then placed under arrest and secured in a cruiser.
After securing both individuals, Trooper Eugin began to search the vehicle and located approximately seven ounces of marijuana.
Tyler Matt's charges include:
- Illegal possession of a firearm
- Carrying an loaded firearm
- Possession of ammunition without a FID card
- Possession of a Class D substance with intent to distribute
- Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver's license
Stefan Gamache's charges include:
- Illegal possession of a firearm
- Carrying a loaded firearm
- Possession of ammunition without FIX card
- Possession of a Class D substance with intent to distribute
Both suspects were transported to the Cheshire barracks for booking and were set bail at $25,000 each, later transported to the Berkshire County House of Corrections until their scheduled arraignments.
