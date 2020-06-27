SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A major accident has occurred at the corner of Page Boulevard and Brookdale Drive after two vehicles collided.
Police were alerted to the accident shortly after 6:30 p.m. and told Western Mass News that Page Blvd is currently closed.
Springfield Fire Department confirmed that two people were transported with one occupant suffering from serious injuries and the other suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after being extracted from their vehicle.
The Springfield Police Department is now scene investigating the crash.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
