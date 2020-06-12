AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters on scene for a house fire at 15 Bailey Street in Agawam.
The fire started late Friday evening and was extinguished around 9:50 p.m.
Officials confirmed to Western Mass News that two residents were transported to Baystate Medical Center.
One resident is suffering from serious injuries after firefighters pulled the individual from home.
Officials have not released the cause for the fire or the cost of the damage done to the house.
Western Mass News crew is on scene now.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
