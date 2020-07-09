AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Multiple departments, including the Agawam Fire Department, were called to 64 Tom Street for a hazmat incident.
Officials told Western Mass News crews were called after receiving calls over a situation involving pool chemicals.
Two residents were transported to the nearest hospital, but it is unclear at this time the conditions of both individuals.
Crews are currently ventilating the house on Tom St, which is closed at this time, and other residents are advised to stay away from the surrounding area.
Western Mass News crew is heading towards the ongoing scene now.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
