SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The numbers are in for the 2020 Census for the Bay State. The state reached a population size of over seven million. Overall, western Massachusetts went down a bit in population.
"The issue really is if you look at the totality of population of western Massachusetts it's now a smaller percentage of the state than it was 10 years ago,” said William Galvin, secretary of the Commonwealth.
Galvin unveiled the 2020 Census results in Springfield Tuesday.
Springfield is still over the 150-thousand population size, sitting at 155-thousand. The population grew 1.9 percent. Holyoke, among other areas, went down.
The population sizes of Springfield, Chicopee, Holyoke, Amherst and Pittsfield in 2010 were:
- Springfield: 153,060
- Chicopee: 55,298
- Holyoke: 39,880
- Amherst: 37,819,
- Pittsfield: 44,737
With a total of 330,794 residents in those towns and cities.
In 2020, all towns and cities saw population increases, except Holyoke and Pittsfield.
- Springfield: 155,929
- Chicopee: 55,560
- Holyoke: 38,238
- Amherst: 39,263
- Pittsfield: 43,927
The total population size of the area: 332,917. An increase of 2,000 more people over the past 10 years.
As compared to other areas:
“We looked at some of the eastern mass locations. for instance, the city of Boston gained 58,000 people in raw numbers,” said Galvin.
Galvin told Western Mass News the county-by-county data is also of note.
“Berkshire County went down. It went down over the last 10 years. It's been a counting trend really for the last 40 years. Similarly, the Franklin County population went down," said Galvin.
These new population numbers could impact Congressional and State legislation representation. The norm for a seat and congress was 727-thousand, which went up.
“Because our state population went up so high, the norm that is how many people you need for each seat in congress went up also. so the new norm for each congressional district is going to be 781,000. At the legislative level, the norm also went up. The new norm is almost 44,000 for each house seat,” said Galvin.
The secretary said a big reason why the population is not going up at the rate it should is because of jobs. So he has a suggestion.
“We have to start the discussion. How can we make it a more attractive place for people and industries to locate and bring jobs to this area? What do we have to do?" said Galvin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.