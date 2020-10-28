BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The 2021 running of the Boston Marathon has been postponed.
Officials with the Boston Athletic Association (BAA) said Wednesday that next year's race, which is normally held on the third Monday in April, will be postponed until at least fall 2021.
BAA CEO Tom Grilk said in a statement:
“With fewer than six months until Patriots’ Day and with road races prohibited until Phase 4 of the Massachusetts reopening plan, we are unable to host the Boston Marathon this coming April."
"By shifting our focus to a fall date, we can continue to work with stakeholders to adjust the in-person experience for runners and supporters alike. Prioritizing the safety of participants, volunteers, spectators, and community members, we continue to assess all elements of the race including a potential reduced field size or weekend date.”
No exact 2021 date has been set for the race, but organizers will begin working with local, city, and state officials and the members of the BAA's COVID-19 Medical and Event Operations Advisory Group to determine when the next in-person, live Boston Marathon can take place.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to cancel this year's in-person race and instead hold a ten-day virtual experience.
The BAA hopes to have a new date for the 2021 running before the end of the year.
Information on other BAA events, including the 5k, 10k, and half marathon will be announced at a later date.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
