HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade will be postponed until 2022.
According to the St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke, the parade committee voted to suspend all in-person parade activities through the end of March 2021.
“This was not an easy decision to make”, said Marc Joyce, 2020-2021 Parade President. “We understand that many will be saddened, but we need to do what is best for our community. We will march again, and we will have much to celebrate over homecoming weekend in 2022.”
According to a statement by the committee, officers had numerous conversations with city health and public safety officials about the decision.
The statement said, “All were hopeful that the COVID-19 health pandemic would have subsided, and it would be safe to gather in large numbers again. Unfortunately, that is not the case. Although some have been able to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine, it is not yet widely distributed enough. The health and safety of first responders, parade spectators, and parade participants are our primary concern.”
The 2020-2021 parade will be postponed until 2022.
For more information visit the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade website.
