SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A longtime basketball event will not be taking place in Springfield next year.
Officials with the Basketball Hall of Fame announced Friday that the 2021 Spalding Hoophall Classic is canceled amid COVID-19 concerns.
The event, held each Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend at Springfield College, draws high school teams from across the country to take part in over two-dozen games.
“The event has seen tremendous talent and success over the past two decades, with a number of sellout crowds, but ultimately the safety of our fans, student athletes and staff is of the utmost importance. We thank Springfield and our marketing partners for their support over the years and look forward to returning to Blake Arena when it’s safe to do so," said Greg Procino, vice president of basketball operations at the Hall of Fame.
Officials expect to resume the event in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.