SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, the swearing-in ceremony is sure to look different than in years past.
“This has been the worst transition and the worst inaugural circumstances that our nation has ever seen,” said Western New England University history professor John Baick.
Baick told Western Mass News that when looking back over more than two centuries of American democracy, never has a transition of power compared to now, but he said two eras do come close.
“President Roosevelt in 1933 because of the Great Depression and President Lincoln back in 1861…We have never had this combination of circumstances where we have had political crisis, economic crisis, public health crisis…nothing like this, nothing this dangerous, nothing this fraught,” Baick noted.
Baick said it’s important to note that never has there been an inauguration canceled or postponed - something that President-elect Joe Biden was determined not to change.
That said, Wednesday’s ceremony will not look like anything our nation has ever seen.
“This inauguration will look like a Capitol that’s still under siege. The last time we had this many soldiers in Washington, D.C.…we didn’t have this many on 9/11 or the days after. The last time D.C. looked this way…was during the Civil War itself when Washington, D.C. was an armed camp,” Baick added.
That could be a model for inaugurations going forward and while no inauguration has looked like this before, Baick said this amount of security could become the standard moving forward.
“Having 100,000 people is something that’s hard to control. You can hopefully control it with bulletproof glassing and a lot of security, but it’s possible in the future, the mall will be locked down…It’s possible that future crowds will have to be checked by metal detectors or perhaps a background checks. This year, the crowd is getting COVID checks,”
Additionally, Baick said that the success of the ceremony and transition of power will be critical to the protection of our nation moving forward.
“We only hope that our rivals around the world are not going to choose this transition as a time to act. It is not unusual for people around the world to test the resolve and test the transition…It will not just be tomorrow that will be a day fraught, it will be the next few months that will test the metal,” Baick added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.