2021 Toys for Tots drive to begin November 24 Updated 2 hrs ago Updated 2 hrs ago | Posted on Nov 8, 2021

(WGGB/WSHM) -- It's not just a toy. It is magic, it is joy, it is hope, it is love. Donations of new, unwrapped toys for this year's U.S. Marines Toys for Tots drive can be dropped off at the main entrance of MGM Springfield from November 24 through December 12.Western Mass News, Sitterly Movers, Bomba 104.5 and Kool Radio 100.1FM and 1270AM would love your support to help our local families and friends in need this holiday season. Please note: we will not be collecting toy donations at our Liberty Street studios this year. All donations will be collected at MGM Springfield. Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
