Westfield International Air Show

 

 (Western Mass News photo)

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The 2021 Westfield International Air Show has officially been canceled.

The air show was originally scheduled to take place this august.

Organizers said that ongoing safety concerns over the coronavirus pandemic were just too much to ignore.

"We understand what the Air Show means to the 104th and the surrounding communities; making the decision to cancel this community event was difficult but necessary. Thank you for your unwavering support of the 104th Fighter Wing. We look forward to the next opportunity that we can safely host another Air Show and Open House here," said said Maj. Stephen Mindek, project officer for the 2021 show.

The Westfield International Air Show is a popular event in western Massachusetts that typically brings in thousands of people each year.

