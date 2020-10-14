SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The NCAA announced Wednesday that the MassMutual Center will host a 2024 Division I men's ice hockey regional tournament.
The arena will be hosting the games in partnership with American International College and UMass Amherst.
This is the first time the event will be held at the center.
"We are incredibly proud to partner with American International College and the MassMutual Center for a 2024 Regional...We have been privileged to see firsthand the passion that fans in this region have for college hockey, and we are looking forward to playing a part in hosting a first-class event in Springfield during one of the most exciting weekends on the college hockey calendar," said UMass Athletic Director Ryan Bamford in a statement.
AIC interim Athletic Director Jessica Chapin added, "We are thrilled to be awarded the bid for the Division I Ice Hockey Championship with UMass and the MassMutual Center for 2024...This will be a wonderful opportunity to add to the storied history of hockey in the Springfield, Massachusetts area."
The two-day regional will feature four teams competing in two first-round games, with the winners advancing to the regional final the following day.
Other regional sites announced Wednesday include:
- Dunkin' Donuts Center - Providence, RI
- Denny Sanford PREMIER Center - Sioux Falls, SD
- Centene Community Ice Center - Maryland Heights, MO
The winner will advance to the 2024 Frozen Four, which will be held in Minnesota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.