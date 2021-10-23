AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosted the 20th Out of the Darkness walk Saturday.
One of the organizers, Heather White, tells Western Mass News suicide is the second leading cause of death for young people in western Mass., and last year alone, we lost 647 people.
Saturday's event was all about breaking down the stigma surrounding suicide and offering help to those suffering.
"Events like this or anything we can do out in the public to raise awareness about suicide prevention and mental health really helps to break down that wall and make people realize what a problem this is," White said.
White goes on to say that the pandemic has highlighted a need for mental health services and since then, they've had more people reaching out and seeking help.
