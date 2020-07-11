SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Twelve people were displaced after crews responded to a fire on Alderman Street on Friday night, fire officials said.
Emergency crews responded to a three-alarm fire at 97 Alderman Street around, Fire Department Spokesperson Drew Garrett said.
The Springfield Fire Department said the 21 people were assisted by Red Cross. They all got out of the fire safely, but one cat is still unaccounted for.
One firefighter went to the hospital for an injury to the hand that was not life-threatening, fire officials said.
Two homes were impacted, fire officials said. The other home impacted was located at 6 Sorrento St., fire officials said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The bomb squad is not yet able to access the home because it's about to collapse, so it will be taken down piece by piece so officials can access it safely, which could take a few days, according to the Fire Department.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story. Check back for updates.
