SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Mass. Department of Public Health released, on December 17, its new weekly COVID-19 public health report.

Under the state's new criteria, the DPH will now start taking population size into account when determining whether a community should be at a high-risk level or not.

The communities that are in the red zone and are at a high-risk for spreading the coronavirus include:

  • Adams
  • Agawam
  • Chicopee
  • Deerfield
  • East Longmeadow
  • Granby
  • Great Barrington
  • Greenfield
  • Holyoke
  • Lee
  • Lenox
  • Ludlow
  • monsoon
  • Montague
  • Orange
  • Palmer
  • Pittsfield
  • Southampton
  • Southwick
  • Springfield
  • West Springfield
  • Westfield
  • Wilbraham
 
The DPH reports that in the last two weeks, Adams has had 30 positive cases, Agawam has had 209, Chicopee has had 515, Deerfield has had 36, East Longmeadow has had 121, Granby has had 27, Great Barrington has had 27, Greenfield has had 134, Holyoke has had 477, Lee has had 29, Lenox has had 37, Ludlow has had 253, Monson has had 35, Montague has had 46, Orange has had 26, Palmer has had 92, Pittsfield has had 328, Southampton has had 45, Southwick has had 43, Springfield has had 1,941, West Springfield has had 234, Westfield has had 221, and lastly, Wilbraham has had 144.

The communities that are in the yellow zone include:

  • Amherst
  • Belchertown
  • Brimfield
  • Dalton
  • Easthampton
  • Hadley
  • Hampden
  • Holland
  • Longmeadow
  • North Adams
  • Northampton
  • South Hadley
  • Sunderland
  • Ware

Lastly, the communities that are in the green zone include:

  • Huntington
  • Whatley
  • Wales
  • Shutesbury

For more information, you can click here for the full report.

