SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--State Senator Eric Lesser was among the local lawmakers on hand Monday to announce state funding secured for Rachel's Table in Springfield.
The group announced that $25 thousand that will go towards food rescue and distribution efforts. Rachel's Table serves towns and cities up and down the Pioneer Valley. They said the money will enable them to continue their mission.
"Hunger has always been a crisis in our country and across the globe. A crisis that is even more unnecessary due to the surplus of food that ends up going to waste. Rachel's Table's work is to take any surplus of food and make sure it ends up in bellies, not bins,"
More than 200 volunteers collect food from supermarkets, restaurants, caterers, and bakeries every week for Rachel's Table and deliver it to more than 50 organizations across western Mass.
