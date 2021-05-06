SPRINGFILED, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- State Police say the Paige Blvd. 291 Westbound on ramp is closed for now after a tractor trailer overturned Thursday.
State Police arrived at the scene 2:35p.m. The trucker was transported to Bay State Hospital with unknown injuries. At the time of the accident, the estimated time of closure was four hours, but the ramp remains closed for now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.