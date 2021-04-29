SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A second arrest has been made following a drive-by shooting in Springfield earlier this month that left a girl injured from a bullet.
Springfield Police confirm while no one has been charged with the actual shooting, there have been two arrests made now after the vehicle involved was located on Marion Street that same day.
April 9th at about 5:30 in the evening there was a drive-by shooting at the corner of Worthington and Armory Streets. A juvenile girl in the area was shot in the process, although police tell us she was not the intended target.
The vehicle believed to be involved was located and Jose Estrada, 21, from Agawam was taken into custody on multiple charges.
Now, 3 weeks later, 21-year-old, Adrian Thomas has been taken into custody too.
According to Ryan Walsh, Public Information Officer for the Springfield Police Department, the vehicle involved in the shooting is owned by Thomas.
Walsh said after the shooting, he reported his vehicle had been stolen. But has since been charged with Filing a False Report of a Motor Vehicle Theft.
Thomas was arrested Wednesday at 130 Pearl Street which is where the Springfield Police Department is located.
Thankfully, the girl suffered non-life threatening injuries.
We're told Estrada has additionally been charged with a felony charge, of Accessory after the Fact.
Western Mass News will continue to follow any new developments on this case which continues to be investigated.
