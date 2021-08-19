WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A second Tornado Warning was issued for the Worcester County region Thursday.
The National Weather Service issued the alert until 1:45 p.m.
This was for today, Thursday, August 19, 2021.
The areas the Tornado Warning covered were Clinton, Ayer, and South Lancaster.
This is the second time today, a Tornado Warning was issued for this part of the state.
[READ MORE: Tornado Warning issued for portions of Worcester County and Middlesex County]
In a Tornado Warning the NWS advises safety first! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows and if you are indoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from any flying debris.
READ THAT NWS LATEST REPORT, CLICK HERE
Western Mass News will continue to closely watch the weather today. Stay with us online and on-air starting at 4 p.m. on CBS3 for your latest forecast.
