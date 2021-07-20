AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials report that three Amherst swimming areas are off-limits due to elevated bacteria levels.
The Town of Amherst said that signs warning against swimming have been posted at the north and south beaches of Puffer's Pond and the Wentworth Conservation Area on Stanley Street.
The decision comes after high levels of E. Coli were found during routine water testing. New results are expected on Tuesday, July 27.
Anyone with questions can call (413) 259-3292.
The town also offers information online regarding their pools and the Groff Park spray pad.
