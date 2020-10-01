CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials said 3 members of the Chicopee Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19.
Police Chief William Jebb told Western Mass News that the three officers tested positive today.
Once the positive tests were confirmed, Jebb said measures were put in place to protect others officers and community members.
He said the officers are symptomatic.
Jebb explained that those who work closely with the three have been tested, and so far, those results have come back negative.
Chicopee Mayor John Vieau has a message for the community.
"As much as you are sick of this virus, it's not sick of you. I'm asking people to please social distance, wear your mask, wash and sanitize, and if you don't feel well, please stay home," Vieau noted.
Officials said that since three officers tested positive, they're considered a cluster and they wanted to be transparent.
Jebb said there will be no gap in service and officers will respond to all calls. However, they are suspending all pistol permits and internal business for the time being.
