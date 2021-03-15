SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- COVID-19 cases are continuing to go down locally and across the state.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno held his weekly COVID-19 briefing in Springfield Monday morning.
During that briefing, Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack acknowledged that Sunday marked exactly one year since the first COVID-19 case at Baystate Medical Center and discussed the progress the state has made in terms of testing and hospital care.
Keroack also described the past year as a "mass traumatic event."
"This epidemic has been a traumatic experience, not just for healthcare workers, but for everybody. Everybody has gone through something. They have. You may not have lost a loved one, but you may know someone who did. You've had to give up a lot of things that you really thought were important," Keroack noted.
Keroack said its important for everyone to process all that has happened in order to make sense of it all. He added that COVID-19 cases in the western Massachusetts communities listed as 'high risk' on the states COVID-19 map are continuing to go down.
