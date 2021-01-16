SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three people are left without a home Saturday night after a fire tore through a home in Springfield.
Fire officials told Western Mass News the home is a loss.
The fire was extinguished early Saturday evening at approximately 4:45 p.m. Fire crews were on the scene to ensure the situation was safe. Now neighbors said they knew something was wrong when they heard a loud noise.
"I saw a big fire and explosions," explained Springfield resident Samuel McVeigh.
Samuel and his dad, Jesse McVeigh, described the scary scene that unfolded Saturday night when home on 198 Saffron Circle in Springfield went up in flames.
"We were sitting in our living room, and we saw a red light flickering on the wall. We turned around and saw our neighbor's house going up in flames," Jesse said.
Investigators told Western Mass News a fire started in a garage and spread to the home, causing the flames to spread to a black truck parked in the residence's driveway.
Other neighbors who live right next door said they were scared that the flames were about to spread to their home.
"At first, I thought they were hitting the house until I got more parallel with the houses," said Springfield resident David LaVoie.
David's wife, Tracy LaVoie, told Western Mass News the fire is devastating.
"I've never been that close to a fire, my house. It's just horrific," she said. "It brings tears to my eyes. It was just horrific."
Springfield Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi confirmed that the home has severe damage.
"It's heavily damaged inside by smoke and heat," he explained. "On the other side of the firewall, the roof [has] been compromised. The solar panels are falling into the garage."
Officials confirmed one resident was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Massachusetts American Red Cross is assisting the three displaced from their home.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is still investigating the cause of the fire.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.