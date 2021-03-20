SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police were alerted to Commonwealth Avenue in Springfield on Saturday for reports of shots fired.
The street is currently closed. Police were alerted to the area at 4:25 p.m.
Springfield Police Department's spokesperson Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News police located three adult gunshot victims. They were transported to the nearest hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
At approximately 4:25pm officers responded to Commonwealth Ave. for a report of shots fired. Officers located 3 adult gunshot victims with non-life threatening injuries. The SPD Detective Bureau is investigating.— Ryan Walsh (@PIO_SPD) March 20, 2021
He added that the Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau is currently investigating the incident.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.