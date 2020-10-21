WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials report that three school community members from Fausey Elementary School in West Springfield have tested positive for COVID-19.
They told Western Mass News that two of the three are faculty or staff who were working within the building, conducting remote learning.
They added that due to the level of exposure and the number of faculty required to quarantine for 14 days, Fausey Elementary will need to remain fully remote until November 5.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more as it becomes available.
