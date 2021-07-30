SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A shooting in the North End of Springfield on Main Street where multiple shell casings were found by police, has led to the arrest of 3 city residents.
Angel Santiago, 24, Israel Perez, 26, and Ricardo Olivera, 25 are all facing multiple charges after being taken into custody Wednesday.
Police report Santiago and Perez are both charged with Assault to Murder, among other various charges.
According to Ryan Walsh, representative for the Springfield Police Department, officers responded to the 2900 block of Main St. at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday after their 'ShotSpotter' system activated.
When police arrived on scene they say they found 16 shell casings.
"An investigation revealed that three different individuals were shooting at a victim," says Walsh.
Police were able to obtain video of the incident.
We're told the department's newly formed Firearms Investigation Unit was able to identify and locate one of the alleged shooters, Santiago hours later.
"...On Webster Street around 5:00 p.m. Mr. Santiago was inside a parked car with two other individuals. Detectives arrested Mr. Santiago and detained the two individuals pending the investigation," Walsh tells us.
Police say they found a loaded firearm with a laser attachment on the car's floorboard, as well as 30 bags of heroin, cocaine and pills.
"One of the individuals detained, Israel Perez, had a loaded large capacity firearm in a bag he was wearing. Detectives also located 50 bags of heroin in the bag," Walsh says.
We're told a third loaded firearm was found inside the car.
Police have identified Perez as one of the shooters.
As far as the new Firearms Investigation Unit at the police department. The city's Police Commissioner, Cheryl Clapprood has this to say:
"We recognized the need for this unit due to an increase in gun violence not just in our city but across the country. These arrests and the seizure of three illegally possessed firearms undoubtedly prevented additional violence. I am proud and encouraged by the work of this new unit in its first week and expect more positive outcomes in the future."
Police did not release many details about the third suspect arrested, Olivera whose been charged with firearm and drug charges.
We're told both Santiago and Perez have criminal histories including previous firearm convictions.
In a statement sent to our newsroom, Mayor Domenic Sarno says, “ Again, we have repeat violent offenders putting our residents and business community in harm’s way. In the name of public safety, again, I urge the courts to back all in our Springfield community in keeping them locked up so no family has to experience a tragedy."
