LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police responded to serious two-car crash on Miller Street in Ludlow on Thursday.
Emergency crews were called to the scene around 7 p.m.
Officers told Western Mass News that one car swerved into the eastbound lane and hit another head-on.
Three people were taken to the hospital, but their conditions are not known at this time.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
