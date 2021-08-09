SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A serious crash in Springfield Monday morning has sent 3 people to the hospital, including two female pedestrians.
This according to the Springfield Fire Department and Police Department.
The crash occurred shortly before 10 O'clock in the morning Monday on Dwight Street and Harrison Avenue.
We're told the vehicle involved, struck the two pedestrians as well as a tree and a fire hydrant.
"..Preliminary investigation shows the adult female driver may have suffered a medical episode," notes Ryan Walsh, representative of the Springfield Police Department.
He confirms the driver was transported to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
According to Springfield Fire Captain, Drew Piemonte, the two pedestrians, "two ladies"...were walking on the sidewalk at the time.
"One lady was on the corner, and one lady was down (further on) on the sidewalk. Looked like it (the vehicle) sideswiped the tree and then hit the fire hydrant. Lady walking on the sidewalk was hit by debris from the tree," Piemonte explained to us.
Walsh tells us the driver's vehicle "went off the road striking two adult female pedestrians. The car ultimately stopped after hitting a fire hydrant."
According to police the pedestrians were transported to Baystate and Noble Hospitals respectively with non-life threatening injuries.
This is an update from earlier when the Springfield Fire Department reported serious injuries in the incident.
At this time, the Springfield Police Department Traffic Unit continues to investigate the crash.
