3 Springfield men arrested in "major drug and gun" investigation

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Multiple people have been arrested after a multi-state "major drug and gun" investigation that spanned from Massachusetts to Connecticut.
Hampden County District Attorney, Anthony Gulluni, along with both MA and CT State Police as well as the FBI, and local law enforcement, made the announcement shortly after 11 a.m. Friday.
The 3 people arrested face a long list of charges.
According to Gulluni, after a lengthy investigation, 16 firearms were seized as well as about 15,000 bags heroin and almost 1 kilogram of Fentanyl.
"It is our belief that these guns were being sold and were through this small organization of individuals being distributed to other people who were in many cases using them for criminal activity. There's no question this kind of seizure of both the narcotics and the firearms has a significant and positive regional impact on public safety," noted Gulluni.
Now, according to Gulluni, there is a strong possibility additional charges will result in CT upon further investigation.
We're told by the Hampden DA's Office the investigation focused on 22-year-old, Geovanni Saldana from Springfield.
They say he traveled to Hartford, CT and Detectives learned he would be traveling back to Springfield with a significant amount of narcotics.
"He was placed under arrest on I-91 in Longmeadow on his return trip, he was traveling with approximately 95 grams of fentanyl and heroin," noted James Leydon, Hampden DA representative.
Authorities say Saldana was taken into custody without incident.
During this time, we're told CT State Police Narcotics officers allegedly saw another individual attempting to leave the Hartford location.
"They seized 15,000 bags of heroin, 800 grams of fentanyl, and a 9mm handgun," Leydon said.
The next day officers executed multiple search warrants in Springfield, MA and West Springfield, MA.
"The searches resulted in the seizure of 14 firearms, various amounts of narcotics, and approximately $10,000," explained Leydon.
Saldana is currently being held on $250,000 cash bail and is scheduled for court on November 1st.
He's being charged with Trafficking Heroin/Fentanyl 36-100 grams.
Arrested as well during this investigation was 34-year-old, Jose Rios from Springfield.
He's being held without the right to bail on Dangerousness and his court case is next scheduled for November 9th.
Rios has been charged with the following:
- Possession of a sawed off shotgun
- Possession of a firearm without an FID card (7 counts)
- Possession of a large capacity firearm (3 counts)
- Improper storage of a large capacity firearm (4 counts)
- Improper storage of a firearm
Finally, the third arrest authorities announced was that of 31-year-old, Alexander Rivera, who is also from Springfield.
He was released on $50,000 cash bail. His next court date is set for November 4th.
Rivera was charged with:
- Trafficking cocaine 18 grams or more
- Possession to distribute a class A drug
- Possession of a firearm without an FID card
- Improper storage of a firearm
"Further charges may result upon further investigation in the State of Connecticut," noted Leydon.
