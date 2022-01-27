CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three people are under arrest in connection with a homicide earlier this month in Chicopee.
Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney's office, said that Chicopee Police were called to a crash at 190 East Street on night of January 3.
When emergency crews arrived, they found a man who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound. First aid was provided until the victim, identified as 23-year-old Kelvin Cruz-Lopez of Chicopee, was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Leydon noted that several suspects were identified following an investigation by Chicopee Police and Mass. State Police detectives assigned to the D.A.'s office. He added that several of the juveniles are known to police because of a separate investigation by Springfield Police.
Three arrest warrants were issued on Tuesday, January 18.
Two suspects, 17-year-old Andres Torres of Chicopee and 17-year-old Luis Torres of Chicopee, have been charged with murder. They were arraigned on Monday, are being held without the right to bail, and are expected back in court on February 21.
The third suspect, 17-year-old Luis Vasquez of Springfield, was arrested on Wednesday, January 19 on a murder charge. He was arraigned on January 20, is being held without the right to bail, and is scheduled for a court appearance ion February 17.
The incident remains under investigation.
