SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Florida man was arrested in Springfield after a traffic stop Saturday morning.
At approximately 5:45 a.m., Saturday morning Springfield Police responded to Baystate Hospital for a report of a gunshot victim.
Officers located the car that dropped off the individual and conducted a traffic stop at Main and State Streets.
The driver, Yasser Adil, 23, of Miami, Florida, and the passenger were detained.
Officers recovered approximately 300 bags of heroin and approximately 19 grams of cocaine.
Adil was placed under arrest.
After examining the injury, hospital staff did not find the wound to be consistent with a gunshot. The victim was uncooperative with the police.
Adil was charged with:
- Cocaine Trafficking 18-36 Grams
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug
