SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Four people are under arrest after police conducted a warrant sweep in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 35-year-old Jonathan Torres was arrested around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at his State Street home on an arrest warrant for a violation of his probation. Police explained that Torres was out on bail pending trial on charges including rape of a child with force and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years old.
At approximately the same time, police arrested 57-year-old Alfonzo Dixon at his Carroll Street home for a probation violation. Walsh said that Dixon was out on bail and cut off his court-ordered GPS bracelet as he awaited trial on several drug and gun-related charges.
Julio Rosa, 38, was also arrested Tuesday morning on the 0-100 block of High Street for a probation violation warrant. He was reportedly wearing a court-ordered GPS bracelet and was out on bail pending trial for gun-related and drug charges.
Walsh noted Lorenzo Vaughn, 24, was arrested on Newland Street for a probation violation. Police said that Vaughn was out on bail pending trial on an armed robbery charge and several gun-related charges.
Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said in a statement:
“These arrests amplify our calls and the need to hold violent repeat offenders. Three individuals are facing firearms charges and a 4th was out on $1000 bail for the rape of a child. Two were given GPS ankle bracelets, not suited for dangerous individuals. They all snubbed their noses at the court system by violating probation and the terms of their release. These are perfect examples of individuals who should not be re-released into our neighborhoods until their case is adjudicated."
