EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Concerns across Easthampton Monday night as five new cases of COVID-19 are reported in the city.
What has health officials on alert is that four of the five to come down with COVID-19 are vaccinated.
Western Mass News speaking with Mayor Nicole Lachapelle.
She tells us this uptick isn't very surprising but it does mean everyone vaccinated or not needs to remain vigilant.
"You can't walk by somebody without a mask and think oh they're vaccinated they're ok because you haven't gotten vaccinated or you're vaccinated and you think COVID-19 is done with me that is not the case, and it's not going to be the case for a very long time," Lachapelle said.
Lachapelle goes onto say that they will be watching this data closely and monitoring the rate of infection for the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.