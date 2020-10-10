SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Fire Department responded to a fire on Rodney Smith Junior Circle that displaced four people Friday night, Capt. Drew Piemonte said.
Responders found a small fire in the basement at the home of 55 Rodney Smith Junior Cir. which was extinguished quickly. The fire caused less than $2,000 in damage, he said.
One adult and three children were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross, he said.
The fire remains under investigation by the Arson & Bomb Squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.