121257733_2702029260048405_4007908193746414767_n.jpg

(Photo courtesy Springfield Fire Department)

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Fire Department responded to a fire on Rodney Smith Junior Circle that displaced four people Friday night, Capt. Drew Piemonte said.

Responders found a small fire in the basement at the home of 55 Rodney Smith Junior Cir. which was extinguished quickly. The fire caused less than $2,000 in damage, he said.

One adult and three children were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross, he said.

The fire remains under investigation by the Arson & Bomb Squad.

Copyright 2020.  Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.