SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews have been able to extinguish a house fire in Springfield.
Firefighters were called to the Princeton Street home shortly after 12 p.m. Thursday.
Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that four people have been displaced and are being helped by the Red Cross.
One firefighter was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.
Piemonte added that the fire caused between $80,000 and $100,000 in damage.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.